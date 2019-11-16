Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By Imperial Capital

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE KRP opened at $14.04 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,145.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,160 shares of company stock worth $148,509. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

