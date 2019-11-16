Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issued By Wedbush

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $268.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

