Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.39. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 236,254 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,364 shares of company stock worth $1,859,559. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

