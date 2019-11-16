Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of USB opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,345. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after acquiring an additional 171,826 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

