Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 34,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,171. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

