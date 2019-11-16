QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.12 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 622,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

