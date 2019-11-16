Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,549. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $941.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,518,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 138.6% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

