Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Short Interest Update

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $496,799.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,939. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 693,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,606 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARX opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

