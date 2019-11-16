Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 603,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,979. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Radian Group has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.