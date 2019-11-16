Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 72859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

