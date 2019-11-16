Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 4,558 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,091,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,391,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,551,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,200,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 520,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 299,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,922,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,878,000 after buying an additional 205,259 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 2,264,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,744. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

