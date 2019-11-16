Rational Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.08. 910,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,959. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

