Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 293.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. 1,715,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

