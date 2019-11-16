Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.61. 2,315,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

