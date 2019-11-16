Rational Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,945,000 after buying an additional 2,120,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,531,000 after buying an additional 13,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,274,000 after buying an additional 479,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,838,000 after buying an additional 62,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

NYSE FE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $47.04. 4,070,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,355. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

