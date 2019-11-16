Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 252,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.26. 124,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raven Industries by 298.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 265,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $5,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 102,716 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Raven Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 763,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raven Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

