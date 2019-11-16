Raymond James Reaffirms Sell Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $31.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,004. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

