Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

RC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 69,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,174. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 214.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 548,255 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 65.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 477,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

