Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) had its price target increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 427,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $389.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.40.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

