Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report sales of $304.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.64 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $26.09 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

