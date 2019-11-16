Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Short Interest Update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,282 shares of company stock worth $2,563,245. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.38. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.50 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

