Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Releases Earnings Results

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.74. 527,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,550. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

In other news, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bello purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $999,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,983,498 shares of company stock worth $1,358,534 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reed’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

