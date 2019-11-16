Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Friday. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. The stock has a market cap of $469.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

