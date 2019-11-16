Remme (REM) Market Cap Achieves $2.20 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Remme has a market cap of $2.20 million and $161,028.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Gate.io. In the last week, Remme has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.88 or 0.07376351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

