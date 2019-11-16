Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.42. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $23,107,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

