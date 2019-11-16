Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $996,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $84.67 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

