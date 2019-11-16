Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Trading Up 36.3%

Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)’s share price was up 36.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 593,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

