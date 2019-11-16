Research Analysts Set Expectations for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

