Research Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UE. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NYSE:UE opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 67.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,762,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,263 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,713,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,078,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after buying an additional 567,090 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 54.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,315,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after buying an additional 464,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,481,000 after buying an additional 320,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

