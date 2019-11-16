Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 381,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 666,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 239,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

