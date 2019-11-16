Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.38.

Shares of RH traded up $13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.47. 2,829,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,035. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total transaction of $4,093,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,790 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,127. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

