resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink lowered shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush cut resTORbio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised resTORbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut resTORbio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get resTORbio alerts:

TORC stock traded down $6.86 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 26,289,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,807. The stock has a market cap of $306.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in resTORbio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in resTORbio by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,052,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in resTORbio by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.