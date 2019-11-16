Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) versus Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Critical Comparison

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 5.91% 2.17% 1.02% Essex Property Trust 29.78% 6.73% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Essex Property Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $325.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Retail Properties of America pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $482.50 million 6.19 $77.64 million $1.03 13.56 Essex Property Trust $1.40 billion 15.06 $390.15 million $12.57 25.38

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Retail Properties of America on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

