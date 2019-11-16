Reviewing Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum 6.62% -1.90% -1.03% Occidental Petroleum 6.34% 9.98% 3.68%

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Whiting Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $2.08 billion 0.28 $342.49 million $2.18 2.90 Occidental Petroleum $4.80 billion 7.25 $4.13 billion $5.01 7.77

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting Petroleum. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 3 16 5 0 2.08 Occidental Petroleum 2 14 3 1 2.15

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $16.07, indicating a potential upside of 153.86%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Whiting Petroleum on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

