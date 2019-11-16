Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,725 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $935.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.87. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

