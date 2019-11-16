Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

