Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filament LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -151.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.