Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 65.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Vanguard news, COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 126,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,102.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 955,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,447,244.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $106,490. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Vanguard Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. American Vanguard’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVD. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

