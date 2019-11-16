Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Echostar were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Echostar by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Echostar by 3,155.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $40.51 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

