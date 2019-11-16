Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 500.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $502,010.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,352 shares of company stock worth $1,171,251. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

AMKR stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.