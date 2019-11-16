Richard K. Mochulsky Sells 2,000 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPAA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.53. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

