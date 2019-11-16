Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $139,300.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

