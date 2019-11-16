Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Trading Down 16.7%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 568,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 583,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

