Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 26,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,861. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. The business had revenue of $459.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $38,858.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,456 shares of company stock valued at $866,984. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRTS. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

