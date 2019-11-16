Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 13,507 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 13,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $270,140.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,452,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,058,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,596. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.