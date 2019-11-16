Robert W. Baird Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $245.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RETA. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.63.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,809. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 2.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,637.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,430 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

