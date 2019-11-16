Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.20.

ROK traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.27. 730,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,149. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average is $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $207.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,098,000 after buying an additional 230,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after buying an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,835,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

