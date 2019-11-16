Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,944. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.20.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 730,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $207.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.