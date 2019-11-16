Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $10.71 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 87.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of MSFT opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $1,123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $149.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

