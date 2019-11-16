Roth Capital Lowers Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

